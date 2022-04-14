The trickiest indoor spots to hide Easter eggs: Make your kids work for their chocolate this weekend

Durban – Many people do not have flower beds or tree-filled gardens in which to hide their children’s Easter eggs, and even those who do often have to worry about family pets, or pests, finding them first. Plus, this weekend’s weather may force the annual hunt indoors.

But do not fear; here are some cool places – and some tricky ones, for you to stash their eggs. Just make sure that you keep a list and count of the eggs that have been bought and found so none are accidentally left hidden. Their bedroom Some nifty places to slide a few sugary treats can be found in your children’s clothing cupboards. If they have any jackets hanging up, think about putting an egg or two inside the pockets. You can also stuff smaller eggs inside their shoes and, if their shelves are well organised with their clothes neatly piled, it is easy for eggs to be hidden between layers.

Another idea is to put them under their pillows or bedding as they will not think to look there considering they would have just woken up. You will, however, have to wait for them to leave the room to search for the other eggs before putting one or two in their beds. If your children have messy rooms then why not hide a few underneath the piles of toys or clothes on the floor? If anything, it may even get them to tidy their bedrooms. Other ideas include disguising bunnies and chickens among their stuffed toys, hiding some in the toy box, or even in their Lego containers.

If your children are wearing gowns, you could also be extra clever and try slipping an egg into a pocket without them knowing. The kitchen The kitchen can be a great place to hide Easter eggs as most kids will not be too familiar with its nooks and crannies. Some of the most obvious places include inside the stove or microwave, but you could also consider hiding them inside plastic containers (preferably not clear ones) or inside pots with lids. You could also put them inside coffee cups, the teapot, or the kettle – just make sure it is unplugged and empty.

Inside your kitchen drawers can also be a good spot, especially if you hide them at the back, but obviously not in those with dangerous items like sharp knives. The grocery cupboard will also require some eagle-eye searching as the chocolate goodies can be easily camouflaged among the rest of your food items, or put inside cereal boxes. Similarly, hiding them behind items in your fridge – such as the white eggs inside the egg box – or freezer can be a tough find.

Other parts of the house

Hiding Easter eggs inside washing machines or dishwashers can also make for a tougher hunt. Eggs can also be well hidden if taped underneath the dining room table or chairs. If you have any boxes lying around that your children have become accustomed to seeing, Easter eggs can also be hidden inside them. You could also hide an egg or two on top of a ceiling fan blade. How about their school bags? Even if your children think to look there, eggs can be sneakily tucked among their books and pencil bags.