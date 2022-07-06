This is officially the most Instagrammable flower

Cape Town - With 79.6 million posts using the name of this flower as its hashtag... the most Instagrammable flower is the flower of love. Yes, you guessed right. Roses are officially the most Instagrammable flower.

The study conducted by gardening experts AllAboutGardening.com analysed hashtag counts of over 100 different types of flowers on Instagram to establish which flower is the most popular on the social media platform. Roses were revealed as the most Instagrammable flower. Sunflowers are the second most popular flowers on Instagram with 14 million hashtags. Hydrangeas, orchids and carnations all make the top 10. To date, there are 79.6 million posts using the hashtag ‘rose’ or ‘roses’, contributing to its status as the most Instagrammable flower.

Roses, when cut, can typically last up to one week but to keep the most Instagrammable flower fresh requires additional care tips. The second most Instagrammable flower is the sunflower. There are 9.7 million posts using the hashtag sunflower as well as 5 million using the hashtag sunflowers, leading to a combined hashtag count of 14.7 million – the second highest number for any flower.

Tulips are revealed as the third most Instagrammable flower, amassing 11.4 million combined hashtags on the platform. The fourth most Instagrammable flower is the orchid. There are approximately 8.9 million hashtags using either orchid or orchids on the app. The peony has 7.7 million hashtags on Instagram, making it the fifth most Instagrammable flower. When broken down, this comes as a result of the hashtag peony having 4.4 million hashtags and peonies having 3.3 million hashtags. The flower with the title of the sixth most Instagrammable flower is the daisy which has 7.6 million hashtags on Instagram, just slightly below peonies.

Poppies are the seventh most Instagrammable flower. The hashtag for poppy has amassed 3.8 million hashtags whilst poppies has 1.7 million, leading to a combined hashtag count of 5.5 million for the red flower. Hydrangeas rank eighth with a combined Instagram hashtag count of 4.6 million hashtags and in ninth position is the dahlia. Rounding out the top 10 is the hibiscus flower which has 2.7 million hashtags on the social media platform.

“These findings offer an interesting insight into which flowers people consider the most aesthetically pleasing to post about and serves as a guide to some of the most gorgeous flowers that can be displayed in homes,” says a spokesperson from AllAboutGardening.com. SOME TIPS: 1. The best way to keep roses fresh is to remove all the leaves from the stem, as allowing leaves to be submerged in water can lead to your roses harbouring bacteria and will speed up the process of your roses wilting. Similarly, roses should always be kept in a cool spot with vase water that is regularly changed.

2. Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To make your sunflowers grow perfectly, place them in fertile soil in a sheltered spot, ideally in the ground as opposed to a pot, if you want it to grow tall. 3.Tulips are prone to wilting and drooping – in order to prevent this and keep your tulips staying upright, it’s best to always cut the stems at an angle before you place them in a vase which removes air and increases the water flow through the stem. 4. To best care for an orchid, it is ideal to position your orchid in a bright windowsill facing east or west as well as watering your orchid once a week. Be careful not to over water your orchid as they are prone to root rot.

5. One unusual tip to keeping peonies fresh once they’re on display is to keep them in the fridge overnight as they prefer a colder environment. This tip combined with changing vase water every 24 hours and re-cutting stems every 24-48 hours is the ideal way to keep peonies fresh. 6. Shasta daisies are typically the most popular to grow with the flower requiring full sun in well-drained soil. To keep shasta daisies fresh, pruning and deadheading them is ideal to prevent an overgrown look. 7. Spring is the optimum time to grow poppies and poppy seeds can be sown directly into well-prepared soil. They are relatively hassle-free to grow, contributing their popularity.

8. To maintain your hydrangeas, you should water them at a rate of 2.5cm of water per week throughout their growing season as well as adding mulch underneath them to keep the soil moist as well as cool. 9. Dahlias had a combined hashtag count of 2.8 million. Dahlias are relatively easy to take care of, being able to grow in most soil types, however the best time to grow them is in the summer months as they thrive in hot sun. 10. Hibiscus plants should be watered daily if they are in a pot or container or every other day if it’s a garden plant and should be placed in sunlight. Similar to shasta daisies, pruning and deadheading hibiscus flowers is the best way to encourage new flowers to bloom.