This is what an ‘average’ house in SA looks like

The average price of a freehold home in South Africa is currently R1,47 million, but what you get for your money will differ from province to province, and suburb to suburb. In some areas, it is not even possible to find a house for this price.

To give you an idea of what type of properties are on sale at the average price, we have taken a snapshot of freehold homes for sale on IOL Property. As you will see, the range of properties for sale at the average house price is vast as we move to different metro areas in the country.

Average-priced houses for sale in South Africa Johannesburg, Gauteng Bordeaux, Randburg – R1,499m Picture: Gaylin Estates

This charming character-filled home in Bordeaux South offers wonderful open-plan living, and boasts a spacious lounge, dining area and kitchen with beautiful wooden floors. It has two bedrooms, 1,5 bathrooms, and a walk-in closet in the main bedroom. The covered patio leads out to a pretty garden. The home also offers a cottage with one bedroom and a kitchenette. It has a garage and off-road parking.

Inside, the home has wooden floors, a spacious kitchen, and a fireplace. There is an enclosed balcony area that can be used as a study, and air-conditioning in the lounge. The property has electric fencing and is fully alarmed. It also has security bars throughout. IN addition, there is fibre connectivity. Picture: Gaylin Estates Picture: Gaylin Estates

Cape Town, Western Cape City Centre – R1,495m Picture: Tyson Properties

There are very few, if any, freehold homes available in Cape Town for the average property price, but we did find this 0,5 bedroom apartment that includes all furniture. It is situated in the heart of the city centre and offers compact, open-plan living. The property is air-conditioned and has fibre connectivity. The sought-after apartment building is also Airbnb friendly and offers 24hr security and concierge. Tulbagh House is walking distance to an abundance of coffee shops, restaurants and Cape Town’s vibrant nightlife.

Picture: Tyson Properties Picture: Tyson Properties Durban, KZN Bluff – R1,499m

Picture: Acutts Bluff This three-bedroom home has a granny flat and is well-looked after. All bedrooms have built-in cupboards, and there is a family bathroom with separate toilet.The kitchen is well-fitted and the home has an open plan lounge and dining area. There is a lovely front and back garden with space for the children to run around. The property has a single garage, and the granny flat is fully alarmed.

Picture: Acutts Bluff Picture: Acutts Bluff Bloemfontein, Free State Grasslands – R1,47m

Picture: National Real Estate This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a modern and spacious kitchen with an open-plan feel that opens to the dining and living room. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. There are stacking doors in the lounge that open to a verandah that is suitable for gatherings with family and friends. The garage is tiled, has lots of storage space in its built-in cupboards, and electric wooden doors. The yard is mostly paved so is easy to maintain.

Picture: National Real Estate Picture: National Real Estate Rustenburg, North West Rustenburg Central – R1,499m

Picture: Harcourts Rustenburg Tucked away in a very central area is this three-bedroom, double-storey family home. It has a study, sun room, low-maintenance yard with borehole, garden, and a lapa with built-in braai. The property also offers a CCTV camera and alarm system, a double garage, and parking for four cars. It is located near schools in the area.