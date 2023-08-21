Tiny living: 9 ways to transform a shipping container into a home

Living in a shipping container that has been beautifully transformed into a home is becoming a popular global trend as financial struggles force people to give up on their dreams of buying a traditional property. The movement towards more affordable, compact, and sustainable living is another reason why people are investing in container homes.

In some places overseas, buying your home is as easy as logging onto Amazon or AliExpress, choosing the one you want, popping it into your cart, and then waiting for it to be delivered. @kylethomas I ORDERED A HOUSE ON ALIEXPRESS 🤣 ♬ original sound - kyle thomas 🌿 Consumers in America can also buy their new abodes from Home Depot.

In South Africa, shipping containers have become a popular choice for building sustainable and affordable homes. With their modular and durable design, local company Container Home SA says they can be transformed into a wide range of living spaces, from small apartments to full-size homes. The pricing for these homes start off at under R190,000, excluding VAT, and range up to R5 million, depending on the design. #shippingcontainerhouse #containerhouse #uniqueairbnb #tinyhouse #tinyhousemovement ♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus @ebroomy Which is your fav? ☀️🍁❄️🌷 This is a shipping container that we transformed into a modern tiny house - you can also stay here for a relaxing getaway! #tinyhousebigliving People can also choose to buy one container for a really tiny home, or more than one if they wish to design a bigger residence. There is also the option of adding containers as you go, much like one would extend their brick-and-mortar home.

By incorporating design elements like rooftop decks, green roofs, lofts, and sliding glass doors, another local company, Containatech, says you can create a modern and sustainable home that meets your specific needs. “With their modular and durable design, shipping containers are an excellent choice for anyone looking to build an affordable and eco-friendly living space.” Containatech shares these 9 unique ways to transform shipping containers into living spaces

1. Container home with a rooftop deck Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a rooftop deck is a great way to add outdoor space and take advantage of views. The rooftop deck can be accessed via a spiral staircase, and it can be designed as an entertainment area or a relaxation space.

2. Container home with a pool Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a pool is an excellent way to create a luxurious and unique living space. The pool can be built into the container, or it can be placed adjacent to the home.

3. Container home with a green roof Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a green roof is an eco-friendly way to add insulation and create a natural habitat for plants and wildlife. The green roof can also reduce heating and cooling costs.

4. Container home with a loft Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a loft is a great way to create additional living space and take advantage of high ceilings. The loft can be designed as a bedroom or an entertainment area.

5. Container home with a retractable wall Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a retractable wall is a great way to create an indoor/outdoor living space. The wall can be opened up to create a seamless transition between the interior and exterior of the home.

6. Container home with a built-in office Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a built-in office is a great way to create a functional workspace without taking up valuable living space. The office can be designed as a separate room or integrated into the living area.

7. Container home with a sliding glass door Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a sliding glass door is a great way to create a modern and functional living space. The door can be designed as a single or double panel and can be placed on any side of the container.

8. Container home with a suspended balcony A shipping container home with a suspended balcony is a great way to add outdoor space without taking up valuable land. The balcony can be designed to hang off the side of the container, providing a unique and modern look.

9. Container home with a shipping container pool Picture: Containatech A shipping container home with a shipping container pool is a great way to create a sustainable and eco-friendly living space. The pool can be built into a container or placed adjacent to the home, providing a unique and functional addition to the home.