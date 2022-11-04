Want to live in Joburg with a beach view? Be ready to fork out millions for your dream

An ambitious project to build a luxury development in Johannesburg that will have lifestyle apartments facing a lagoon the size of seven rugby fields is on the cards The R9 billion Balwin Properties development, Munyaka, will be located at Waterfall City in Midrand.

Story continues below Advertisement

The lagoon will be the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Picture: Balwin Properties It will have 90 high-end apartments with “crystal clear” views of the man-made lake. This colossal project is set to be completed in 2028. “Munyaka, which translates to “Crystal” in Venda, is set to be the crown jewel in our development portfolio, “ the developer said.

Prices for a flat in the development range from R980 000 to R90 million. On the low end are the “classic” small apartments with one bedroom and one bathroom. Classic apartments: 1 Bed, 1 Bath R 979 900 (Small)

Story continues below Advertisement

1 Bed, 1 Bath - R 1 109 900 (Medium) 1 Bed, 1 Bath - R 1 239 900 (Luxury) 2 Bed, 2 Bath - R 1 679 900 (First Floor)

Story continues below Advertisement

2 Bed, 2 Bath - R 1 879 900 (Penthouse) 3 Bed, 2 Bath - R 2 299 900 (Garden)

Luxury apartments 1 Bed, 1 Bath (current phase sold out) 1 Bed, 1 Bath - R 2 999 900 (lagoon and beach facing)

2 Bed, 2 Bath - R 3 799 900 (Non lagoon facing) 2 Bed, 2 Bath - R 4 399 900 (Lagoon and beach facing) 3 Bed, 2 Bath - R 9 999 900 (lagoon and beach facing)