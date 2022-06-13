WATCH: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marital home is up for sale

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that kept millions of people around the world glued to their screens for weeks may be over, but now the couple’s former penthouse home is again in the news.
During the trial, his five penthouse apartments were brought up regularly in different testimonies, whether they were lived in by the actor and actress, or by Heard’s friends or family members.
In one of the audio recordings used as evidence in the case – which Depp won – Heard even mentions how her ex-husband used to “run away” to one of his penthouses during their many heated arguments.
At one stage Depp owned five of the side-by-side penthouse apartments in this building. They were connected and he used them as if they were one large luxury mansion. However, following their divorce in 2016, the properties were divided and Depp sold them as a collective for US$12.78 million (about R205m). Now, shortly after the conclusion of the highly publicised court case, one of these apartments in which the couple lived for most of their 15-month marriage, has been put up for sale.
The one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in the historic Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles is spread over two floors and on the market for US$1.765m (R28.3m) through Douglas Elliman Realty. It measures 157.9 square metres and boasts two bathrooms, high ceilings, and city views. Among the features of the Art Décor building are a rooftop salt water pool, fitness studio, spa, sundeck, Zen garden, and 24/7 concierge service.
