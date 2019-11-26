Johannesburg - Bosasa will go under the hammer over three days in December and the company contracted with auctioning what’s left of the company has promised, everything will be sold as planned.

Park Village Auctions said the auction of Bosasa cars, properties, assets, would take place from December 4-6. The auctioneers have advertised items for sale on their website and they are calling the Bosasa (African Global Operatives) auction as the ‘auction of the decade’.

Last week, when the auction was first announced, members of the Watson family told the media the auction would not go ahead. But the auctioneers have hit back, insisting everything will be sold.

On the cars front, would be buyers can look forward to bidding for a BMW X5 - 2016 model, a 2011 Audi A5, a 2016 Mercedes Benz C250, a 2015 Toyota Hilux 2.5, a number of Toyota Etios’s, Toyota Corolla’s, Toyota Yaris’s and Ford Bantam’s, amongst the passenger vehicles which will go under the hammer.

On the property front, Bosasa’s eight hectare head office in Krugersdorp will go under the hammer, along with the 26 hectare repatriation centre which boasts a workshop, youth centre, nine large residential buildings and a soccer field.

A third property, is a nine hectare copper plant, which also boasts hostel buildings, a copper smelting building, storerooms, offices and residential units.

Commercial vehicles, office furniture, electronics - including drones, projectors and function speakers, household furniture - including king and queen size base and mattress sets, couches, washing machines and security equipment are just some of the items that will go under the hammer.

Pieter Geldehuys of Bidder’s Choice, who are auction partners, expects the houses and properties to be the main attraction.

“The highlights will be the three fixed properties, comprising the Bosasa headquarters and campus, Lindela repatriation centre, and the entire contents of a functional copper plant. Those will be narrowly followed by the enormous selection of cars, and the exquisite home and office furniture on offer.”

Viewing has been scheduled for December 2 and 3, during office hours.