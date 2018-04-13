Radovan Krejcir in court. His ex-lawyer is in trouble with the law. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Johannesburg - One of Radovan Krejcir’s former lawyers, Eric Bryer, has been charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice after becoming personally involved in the kidnapping case of one of his new clients.

Bryer represented Krejcir during his plea negotiations with police in 2016, where the Czech fugitive was aiming to expedite the court proceedings of his numerous criminal cases - a plan which ultimately failed.

This week, Bryer found himself in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court alongside three Pakistani men, Iqbal Zahid, Alshaad Ali and Hawashishu Ali Raja.

Bryer had been representing a client in another court prior to his own appearance and was wearing his attorney's robe as proceedings began.

However, magistrate Albertus Roux sent Bryer out of the courtroom to remove his robe before he was willing to continue.

When asked why he was in the dock, Bryer said he had been arrested on ancillary charges to the current kidnapping matter, prompting the magistrate to shake his head.

Raja, Zahid, Ali and Bryer were arrested last Saturday at Bryer's home after the Hawks stormed the property.

It's understood Bryer was representing Asif Din, who had been accused of kidnapping another Pakistani who had recently arrived in South Africa. It remains unclear exactly what the corruption and obstruction of justice charges relate to, as the charge sheet against Bryer had not yet been finalised.

The three men, believed to be Din's associates, had allegedly been summoned to Bryer's home to provide information on the case before the SAPS arrived. Bryer was released on warning late on Saturday night and ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

During the proceedings, Raja collapsed to the floor of the dock and had to be helped to stand.

Nursing a bloody nose, he told the court through his lawyer that he had not received his chronic medication while he had been in custody.

Bryer’s case, as he did not require a bail application, was postponed to May 25 for further investigation, while his fellow accused applied for bail on Thursday. The magistrate also ordered that Raja receive medical attention as soon as possible.

When speaking to Independent Media at the court, Bryer said the case against him was spurious.

He said he would provide a comprehensive statement, but by the time of publication he had not sent it.

