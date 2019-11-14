Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education has suspended a Grade 10 pupil allegedly involved in a bullying incident at the Jan Viljoen Hoërskool in Randfontein on Tuesday.
In a viral video, the 16-year-old female pupil allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old Grade 9 boy after both had written exams at the school.
In the video, the pupil was allegedly punched the Grade 9 learner.
Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was concerned by the incident and had decided to suspend the learner.
“We strongly condemn any misdemeanour in schools, which could lead to serious action being taken against a learner. We have dispatched our psycho-social team to provide necessary support to all affected by the said incident,” he said.