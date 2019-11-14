Girl learner suspended for Jan Viljoen Hoërskool bullying incident









The Jan Viljoen Hoerskool. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education has suspended a Grade 10 pupil allegedly involved in a bullying incident at the Jan Viljoen Hoërskool in Randfontein on Tuesday. In a viral video, the 16-year-old female pupil allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old Grade 9 boy after both had written exams at the school. In the video, the pupil was allegedly punched the Grade 9 learner. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was concerned by the incident and had decided to suspend the learner. “We strongly condemn any misdemeanour in schools, which could lead to serious action being taken against a learner. We have dispatched our psycho-social team to provide necessary support to all affected by the said incident,” he said.

The department said the school governing body would institute the necessary disciplinary procedures, while the department would ensure the proper processes were followed.

[Media Statement #GDENews] Department (GDE) has today suspended with immediate effect a 16-year-old Grade 10 girl-learner at Jan Viljoen Hoerskool for allegedly assaulting a 16-year old Grade 9 boy-learner on Tuesday 12/11/19 at the said school after writing their exams @Lesufi — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) November 14, 2019

“The school is assisted to come up with a preventative measure, to curb the possibilities of recurrence. While the matter may be concluded as soon as the disciplinary hearing is finalised, remedial action may take longer depending on the programmes that the learner may be subjected to, such as diversion programme for behaviour modification and counselling.

“Learners must be reminded that, schools are for education and as such they must always focus on being enriched with knowledge for their successful future endeavours. Ill-discipline will not assist learners to achieve any objectives in schools,” said Mabona.

He said the department did not tolerate bullying or any form of misconduct.

“Anyone found to be transgressing this policy is dealt with in line with South African Schools Act (SASA) code of conduct, which governs all schools. Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct to deal with bullying and other disciplinary matters.

“The department relentlessly appeals to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” said Mabona.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged principals and teachers to deal and report cases of violence, bullying and intimidation to the department.

“Ignoring these reports makes the victim feel more vulnerable and subjected to secondary trauma of adults that show a cavalier attitude, we also urge our learners to refrain from any acts of misconduct in schools as it will impact negatively on their performance” said Lesufi.