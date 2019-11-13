Johannesburg - The Investec financial services group has distanced itself from an Islamophobic man who told a potential customer on the Facebook Marketplace that he hates Muslims and called the potential customer a "porky pig".
Facebook user Ryan Gerber appeared to have advertised a Sony Playstation 4 gaming console for sale on the Facebook Marketplace, when a man believed to be of Muslim belief, enquired about the advertised product.
It is not known if Ryan Gerber does exist or if he had used a fake profile to post the hateful messages.
In a terse exchange, the potential buyer asked if the product was available, to which Gerber replied with hate and venom: “Ask Allah… you porky pig... I hate Muslims,” he said in three consecutive messages.
Gerber’s Facebook profile appeared to have been taken down on Wednesday.