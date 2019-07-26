Johannesburg - Johnny Clegg’s oldest son, Jesse, struggled to hold back the tears as he addressed and performed a song he wrote with his dad two years ago during his memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Jesse Clegg, a musician himself, said despite his father’s global success and stature in society, his family was most dearest to him.

Jesse said the song, I’ve been looking, was written in 2017 by him and his father. “He regarded his role in his family as his most important duty, he was a vulnerable, generous and loving role model to my brother and I.

He taught us to be curious about the world and shape our lives around our passions.

“He believed the greatest gift a father could give his son, is a strong moral compass,” said a teary Jesse.

He said the memories of writing the song together two years ago, was a memory he would cherish for the rest of his life.

“It gave us a chance to celebrate these most precious things, it’s a memory that I will always carry with me,” he said. Jesse, who performed the story with a band and backing vocalists, said it was impossible to sum up what his dad meant to their family. Watch the performance below:

Stream the memorial below:

A memorial service is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre to celebrate the life of Johnny Clegg. He was buried last Wednesday in a private funeral function.

