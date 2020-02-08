Nokuthula Thwala looks on next to a candle during load shedding in Soweto. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The throbbing of generators has become the white noise of the lived reality of South Africa’s affluent suburbs, a bizarrely more comforting accompaniment to the early morning discordance of burglar alarms. In the townships, it’s the stench of burning rubber and armed militias around the illegal reconnections at Eskom substations. We have always been, in Thabo Mbeki’s immortal words, two economies; the haves and the have-nots and these are the two sides of how South Africa is dealing with the prospect of the next 18 months of rolling power cuts. Both of them show the quintessential South African trait of ’* Boer maak ’n plan; those that can afford to merely opt out and pay to escape the ravages of a mismanaged and terminal services, the others that just circumvent it altogether. The true elites in the lushest of the green housing estates with their high walls shielding them from the dystopia don’t even get scheduled for load shedding, such is South Africa’s yawning inequality.

Those fortunate to have jobs in a country where joblessness is climbing and youth unemployment is high to the point of counter-revolution, spend more and more time stuck in the load-shedding induced gridlock on their way to and from work.

It’s dire. Levels of resentment are starting to spike, especially among the moaning middle classes feeling squeezed on either side, not feeling they’re getting their money’s worth for their tax rand - and about to lose their medical aids and private hospitals, and even have their pensions rerouted into the bottomless maw of the SOEs.

The only upside is that the communication has improved with the Eskom crisis; the false promises that spectacularly bit the presidential backside before the New Year had even properly begun seem to be over, replaced with a hard-nosed pragmatism. It doesn’t mean we are closer to finding sustainable solutions, like properly opening the door to renewable energy or independent power producers, instead of clinging to Kusile and Medupi, the over-priced monuments to state capture which, if they don’t bankrupt us will asphyxiate us - or flirting with nuclear.