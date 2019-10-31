LONDON – Three-time Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed says he has become partially paralyzed from a stroke.
Reed won a gold medal for Britain at each of the last three Olympics before retiring last year. He says on Instagram he is paralyzed from the chest down after suffering a stroke in the middle of his spine last month. Reed says the extent of the damage is still not clear.
He adds “there is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery. Much more likely it will be somewhere in between.”
View this post on Instagram
A short clip says it all. Thank you for your thoughts. I have a wonderful support network and everything I need at this stage. Sometimes life gives you lemons - what are you going to do about it? 💪👍 A bump in the road and a new chapter. Onwards!
A post shared by Pete Reed (@petereed) on