Absa Run Your City Joburg 10K on National Heritage Day boasts a new route

Cape Town - The Absa Run Your City Joburg 10K on National Heritage Day will boast an exciting new route that includes fun sections of the M1 and M2 Highways. “We are excited to celebrate the ‘Run Your City Series’ return to the vibrant City of Joburg with the announcement of a new route in 2022,” says Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and founder of the Absa Run Your City Series.

“Starting in Lilian Ngoyi Street at Mary Fitzgerald Square and finishing in Rahima Moosa Street at Mary Fitzgerald Square, runners can look forward to a fantastic route experience that will include exciting sections of the M1 and M2 Highways. "We are thankful to the City of Joburg for this opportunity that is guaranteed to elevate the event experience on 24 September.” “Synonymous to the Absa Run Your City Series, the Joburg route will once again highlight iconic City of Joburg landmarks and feature lively on-route performances by a host of Joburg’s leading performing arts groups,” confirms Meyer.

“We are thrilled to welcome back iconic sponsor activations such as the fantastic Absa Vibe Point, Puma Beat Bolt Sprint, DHL Mile To Go, and Chery Vibe Point to mention just a few.” Meyer adds: “This will be the first time since Absa signed as the Title Sponsor of the Absa Run Your City Series in 2021 that the event will be hosted in Joburg. What better way to celebrate than with the announcement of a brand new and exciting route! We can’t wait to enjoy National Heritage Day actively with thousands of runners as we #RunYourCity in Joburg.” Iconic City of Joburg landmarks to look out for on the day will include: the Museum Africa, Nelson Mandela Bridge, Mary Fitzgerald Square, Gandhi Square, Absa Towers, Ponty Towers, Newtown Junction Mall, Ellis Park Stadium, M1 & M2 Double Decker Bridge, Old Park Station, Heritage View, Rand Daily Mail House, Carlton Centre, Reef Hotel, Anglo American, Johannesburg Court, Department of Justice, and Enoch Sontonga Memorial Park to mention just a few.