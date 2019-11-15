SAO PAULO – Red Bull's Alexander Albon set the pace in a damp first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday before crashing into the tyre wall and bringing the session to a premature end.
The British-born Thai rookie, confirmed earlier in the week by his team for 2020 alongside Dutch youngster Max Verstappen, lapped the Interlagos circuit with a best time of one minute 16.142 seconds on intermediate tyres.
Albon then paid the price for switching to slicks on a drying track, the Thai bringing out the red flags with two and a half minutes remaining after skidding out near the still slippery last corner.
Valtteri Bottas was second quickest for Mercedes, 0.551 slower, with team mate Lewis Hamilton one of four drivers who completed laps but without setting any times on a wet morning in Sao Paulo.
Mercedes and Hamilton have already wrapped up both championships, with Hamilton taking his sixth in Texas two weeks previously.