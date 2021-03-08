Aston Martin and Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties

LONDON - Formula One's official safety and medical cars will be provided by both Aston Martin and Mercedes at different events this season, the governing body FIA confirmed on Monday.

Mercedes had been sole supplier of both cars since 1996, but the sharing arrangement was flagged up last year.

Aston Martin are returning as a constructor this season for the first time in 60 years with the rebranded Racing Point team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The Mercedes-AMG GTR and C63S cars will have a new red livery while the Aston Martin Vantage and DBX cars, to debut at the Bahrain season-opener on March 28, will be green.

