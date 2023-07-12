African Bank partners with Soweto Marathon ‘for the people’

African Bank’s decision to partner with the Soweto Marathon for the next five years had to do with more than the fact that both institutions are ‘for the people’. Speaking at the launch of the 2023 edition of the ‘people’s race’ at Sakhumzi’s Restaurant in Orlando West on Wednesday, Sibusiso Khumalo – the Group Chief Marketing Officer of the bank referred to as the ‘people’s bank’, said they felt an obligation to save the race.

“We believe in this race. We believe in Soweto. We understand that there are ups and downs,” he said referring to the recent challenges that saw previous members of the Soweto trust Board declaring the race as cancelled, only for them to be suspended and replaced by the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) who then made sure the race goes ahead. “People often resonate during difficult times than when there’s joy. And we felt the need to get close to the race because we understand that without funding the race would not go on.

Though he would not disclose the value of the sponsorship, Khumalo said African Bank was in the ‘partnership’ for the long-haul and that they would have signed a 10-year deal. “We want to make sure that there’s money because we don’t want to lose something that has such a strong heritage. Our commitment is not only to stage the event but we want to see it grow and to that effect we plan to work with all our stakeholders and ensure that they too come on board. I’d really love to see the (race) T-shirt run out of space because the big brands must all come on board to support this race.”

For that to happen though, the race will have to be on television and Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi promised that the embarrassing episode that saw last year’s race not being broadcast will not happen this time around. “We are excited that this event is taking place. We have got a contract with SuperSport for four years and the Soweto Marathon is a part of that. So the race will be live on SuperSport.” He said that should any other broadcaster want to show the race, they will have to go to the pay-channel for negotiations.

This year’s race is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the FNB Stadium and Soweto Trust Board member Thokozani Mazibuko says they are hoping to attract no less than 50 000 runners for the three-in-one event that boasts the full marathon, the half marathon and the 10km. Entries for the race open up at midnight Wednesday and the good news for runners is that the fees have been slightly decreased from what they w ere last year. The marathon entry is R380; half marathon R300 and the 10km entry fee is R280. Though there’s a new sponsor, prize money for the winners will remain unchanged with the win the champion runners pocketing R250 000.