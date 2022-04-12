All you need to know about TotalSports Two Oceans road closures

Cape Town - With the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon being held in Cape Town this weekend, with the 21.1km on Saturday and the ultra marathon on Sunday, here is all the information you need to navigate the road closures. Traffic to and from the areas on the False Bay coastline should either travel before 5.30am, after 8.45am or use Ou Kaapse Weg which will have a Stop/Go control for both vehicles and runners between 6.15am and 9am.

Delays can be expected for the duration of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon. Organisers have appealed to motorists to avoid using roads leading to the race route and comply with the directions given by traffic officers and marshals. ALSO READ: TotalSports Two Oceans acknowledges road closure concerns on Easter Sunday

Road signs will be in place during the week prior to the race, advising motorists of the road closures. Given the numbers of entrants and the parking/access constraints along the route of the half and ultra Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, the general public are encouraged to obey all officials and marshals and be aware of traffic when supporting the runners. Do not stand in roadways where vehicles are travelling. Here is the half marathon route for Saturday:

Here is the start map: Here is the shuttle map for runners: For more information on road closures please visit the Two Oceans website here: https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures/

