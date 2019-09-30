Doha – Britain's Dina Asher-Smith hardly broke sweat on Monday at the world athletics championships as she led the way in the 200 metres heats, where she is emerging as a favourite.
Less than 24 hours after claiming 100m silver, the European champion won her heat in 22.32 seconds, easing up far ahead of the finish line. She was one-hundredth of a second ahead of American Brittany Brown, who had given it her all for a personal best.
Asher-Smith is now being tipped as a favourite, as two-time defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands withdrew injured, 100m silver-medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast did not start, and season-leader Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas has chosen the 400m in Doha.
But Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica was among those who joined Asher-Smith into Tuesday's semis in front of another sparse crowd, although Qatar has a big medal hope in 400m hurdler Abderrahman Samba later in the night in the last of six finals.
⏱ Personal best— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 30, 2019
🇬🇧 New national record
🥈 First British woman to win an individual #WorldAthleticChamps sprint medal in 26 years
Take 10.83 seconds of your day to watch @dinaashersmith's incredible 100m silver medal win 👏 pic.twitter.com/CxEBtwf48K