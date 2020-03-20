Athletics SA takes over Comrades Marathon Association “communication protocol”

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) specifically saying it will be making an announcement on the June 14 hosting of the Comrades Marathon on April 17, Athletics SA have taken over further “communication protocol” for the race.

CMA made an announcement on Tuesday amid the rapid spread of Covid-19, saying it was too early to cancel the 2020 event and that they would make a decision by April 17.

Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa then seemed to misinterpret the announcement with the SA government saying on Wednesday: “Athletics South Africa reassured the minister of the cancellation of The Comrades Marathon.”

On Friday, ASA president Aleck Skhosana met with CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn in which the parties “clarified matters on the communication protocol over the long distance race.”

ASA said in a statement: “Skhosana and Winn agreed that all further comments and statements during the 30 days of postponements of all athletics activities in the country will only come through the national office of ASA."