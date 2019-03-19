From left to right, Dr Odwa Mazwai (Sizwe Medical Fund clinical executive), Aleck Skhosana (Athletics SA president), Dr Osborn Mahanjana (3Sixty Health CEO) and Michael Meyer (MD: Stillwater Sports). Photo: Tobias Ginsberg

The South African athletics fraternity finally have some breathing space following the announcement of new sponsors for the national championships in Germiston next month. The sport took a hammer blow with the withdrawal of sponsors for the Athletix Grand Prix events, which had attracted some of the leading athletes in the country last year.

But on Tuesday, Athletics South Africa named Sizwe Medical Fund and 3SixtyLife as the two main backers of the national championships, which will take place from Thursday 25 April to Saturday 27 April in Germiston.

The deal will be valid for three years.

“We are proud to welcome Sizwe Medical Fund & 3SixtyLife as the title sponsor of these Championships,” said Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana.

“With the standard of South African athletics having made tremendous international strides over the last few years, there is an ever growing hunger by fans to witness South Africa’s best athletes competing on home soil.

“The Sizwe Medical Fund & 3SixtyLife Senior Track & Field and Combined Events Championships are the country’s premier Track & Field competition in Athletics.

“With Sizwe Medical Fund & 3SixtyLife’s support, we look forward to building on this legacy.

“The Championships will be explosive, entertaining and of the expected highest standard. Supporters can look forward to seeing SA’s elite compete for national colours.”

ASA said some of the top local talent who are expected to take part include young sprinters Clarence Munyai and Gift Leotlela, as well as veteran field stars Sunette Viljoen (javelin) and Chris Harmse (hammer throw).

Athletics SA stated that they have indicated to all athletes who want to be considered for the World Championships to participate in the SA nationals.





