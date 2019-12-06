Athletics SA will host all of the 17 athletics provinces for an administration workshop on Saturday in Johannesburg. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Athletics SA will host all of the 17 athletics provinces for an administration workshop on Saturday in Johannesburg. Key administration staff will workshop agenda points submitted mainly by the ASA provinces.

This will include an update on the 2020 ASA licences, the licence management system, licencing procedures, the licencing of foreign athletes and explaining the 2020 ASA permanent licencing form.

“This is an essential workshop because it brings the provinces, associate members and all the key role players in the ASA office to share notes and iron out grey areas in the day-to-day line of duty,” said , the president of ASA.

“This annual gathering helps us to improve the administration of athletics in the country and keep up with relevant international administrative trends. So, we are looking forward to a fruitful and honest engagement as an athletics family.”

African News Agency (ANA)