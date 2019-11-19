JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa (ASA) are bringing two of Africa’s top mentors to the 2019 ASA National Level 3 Coaches Symposium in Potchefstroom, starting at the end of November.
National coaches Justice Dipeba of Botswana and Benard Ouma Anyanga of Kenya will be sharing their success stories in sprints and middle distance, during the three-day symposium that will be attended by 84 participants.
The symposium will be held at the University of North West’s High Performance Centre, Potchefstroom.
Dipeba coaches world-class athletes Isaac Makwala and Christine Botlogetswe who specialise in the 400m. The coach specialises in the sprints, relays and hurdles.
Anyanga is a specialist coach in the middle distances with global success in the 1500m and 4 x 400m relay and has produced an array of world champions.