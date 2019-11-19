Athletics South Africa rope in Africa’s leading coaches for a three-day symposium









JOHANNESBURG – Athletics South Africa (ASA) are bringing two of Africa’s top mentors to the 2019 ASA National Level 3 Coaches Symposium in Potchefstroom, starting at the end of November. National coaches Justice Dipeba of Botswana and Benard Ouma Anyanga of Kenya will be sharing their success stories in sprints and middle distance, during the three-day symposium that will be attended by 84 participants. The symposium will be held at the University of North West’s High Performance Centre, Potchefstroom. Dipeba coaches world-class athletes Isaac Makwala and Christine Botlogetswe who specialise in the 400m. The coach specialises in the sprints, relays and hurdles. Anyanga is a specialist coach in the middle distances with global success in the 1500m and 4 x 400m relay and has produced an array of world champions.

“We need to move with the times and admit to challenges. South Africa needs to learn from its friends to maximise its potential and improve in areas where we have fallen behind.

“Dipeba and Anyanga are distinguished coaches because they are top achievers. We can be proud that our country has also produced high-performing coaches over decades at a global level. Together with our coaches, this year we have opted to bring in other top coaches to compare notes with and collectively work towards the Olympic Games in Tokyo in eight months.

“The coaches from Botswana and Kenya will form part of the assessment of the coaches who will be delivering their thesis for their National Level 3 coaching licences,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa.

African News Agency (ANA)