‘Beast from the East’ Ferdinand Omanyala to flex 100m muscles at ASA Grand Prix

The ‘Beast from the East’, Ferdinand Omanyala, will be unleashed at the Tuks Athletics Stadium on Wednesday night at the first Athletics SA Grand Prix meeting. Kenyan superstar Omanyala, the African record-holder in the 100 metres, is keen to claim at least a medal at the world championships in Budapest in August, after last year’s campaign in Eugene, Oregon was hampered by a visa delay, which saw him arrive in the US just a few hours before his first heat.

He didn’t make it to the final after finishing fifth in the semi-final in a pedestrian 10.14 seconds, with American Fred Kerley claiming the gold medal in 9.86. Omanyala’s African record stands at a blisteringly quick 9.77, and he began 2023 in fine style with a 9.81 in Nairobi in February – although the time was not ratified by World Athletics due to an apparent error with the wind-reading equipment at Nyayo Stadium.

But there is unlikely to be such issues at Tuks, and although South African champion Akani Simbine won’t be competing, there is sure to be a quick winning time. Omanyala’s main competition will come from fellow Kenyan Samwel Imeta, Namibian Gilbert Hainuca and South Africans Benjamin Richardson and Cheswill Johnson.

“It’s been a great one month of rest and preparation. GOD’S time!!!! The Beast from the East is out of the den and the earth shakes with just a roar,” Omanyala posted on Instagram recently alongside a poster of his upcoming meetings. “Here is the first part of my outdoor tour calendar. Mark the dates if you happen to be around these areas, those who can come, book your flights. A worthwhile show awaits you because I do keep my promises!!” In the women’s 100m, national champion Carina Horn will again be the favourite, but will be pushed all the way by the likes of Phindile Kubheka, Reabetswe Moloi and Kenya’s Maximila Imali.

The two 400m events are also likely to dish up exciting races, despite the absences of SA champions Wayde van Niekerk and Miranda Coetzee. In the men’s competition, former SA champ Zakithi Nene is the local favourite, but he will be seriously tested by Botswana legend Isaac Makwala, who will begin his journey to the world championships, as well as 400m hurdles superstar Abderrahman Samba of Qatar. On the women’s front, SA 400m hurdles champion Zeney van der Walt will do some speed work in the flat one-lap race, where she will look to hold off Precious Molepo, Lydia Jele of Botswana and Norwegian national champion Line Kloster.

In the field events, Olympic finalist Kyle Blignaut headlines the shot put event, while Johnson and Zarck Visser will go toe-to-toe in the long jump. The main programme starts at 5.50pm on Wednesday, and the event will be broadcast live on SuperSport channel 209. @ashfakmohamed