SOTTEVILLE-LES ROUEN, France – South Africans sprinter Carina Horn won the Pro Athlé tour meeting 100m in a time of 11.14 seconds in Sotteville-Les Rouen, in France, on Wednesday evening. The Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure was second in a time of 11.23, with Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue (France) third in 11.25.

Horn, a Tuks-based sprinter, has been clocking faster times each time she raced so far this season in Europe.

The time in her first race was 11.19, before 11.16 in her next race.

Personal problems and health issues, however, have meant Horn has competed little this season.

She hinted she has not given up on trying to qualify for the World Championships in Doha. The qualification standard set by Athletics South Africa for the 100m is 11.10.

According to Horn, though, experience tells her not to focus on specific times.

“I have learned that giving 100 percent is perhaps not the way to go,” said Horn.

“Often during training, I feel like I am giving it my all. But when I asked my coach what my time was, it tends to be much slower than I expected.

“The opposite is also true. The times during training when I am relaxed and just going through the motions are when I am usually faster.

“That made me conclude it would be best just to put in a 98 percent effort when racing. I think when I try and run at 100 percent is when I tense up and make mistakes.

“Last year in Doha, when I ran 10.98, it was the closest I have come to the perfect race.”

The South African 100m hurdles record holder, Rikenette Steenkamp, is another athlete on the comeback trail. Steenkamp finished fifth in a time of 13.15.

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) won in a time of 12.49. Queen Claye (USA) was second in 12.63 and Solenn Comper (France) third in 12.98.

The Tuks hurdler Steenkamp will be racing next Wednesday in Finland again.

African News Agency (ANA)