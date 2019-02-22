South Africa's Breyton Poole pictured at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere. Photo: Lehtikuva/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's most promising young athletes will battle it out for age-group supremacy over three days of competition next month in Paarl, Western Cape, from March 28-30. Athletics South Africa has unveiled the programme for the 2019 ASA Under-18 Youth and Under-20 Junior Track & Field Championships in the heart of the Winelands.

The championships, being held at the picturesque Dal Josaphat Stadium for the second year in a row, is expected to showcase top contests in both age categories, representing their provincial teams.

A host of world-class track and field prospects are expected to take part, including 400m hurdlers Sokwakhana “Soks” Zazini and Zeney van der Walt.

High jump sensation Breyton Poole from the Strand will be in action in Paarl. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Also in action will be high jump sensation Breyton Poole who all earned medals at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi and the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Tampere.

The morning sessions will start at 7am on all three days, while the afternoon sessions will begin at 2pm on the opening day and at 3pm on days two and three.

