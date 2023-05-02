David Gatebe’s Comrades Marathon record in danger of being toppled due to shortened race

Johannesburg — There are 1.507 reasons why David Gatebe’s “relationship” with the Comrades Marathon is in danger of dying a “seven-year itch” death. Gatebe’s down-run record from 2016 was on Tuesday moved to the status of “living on borrowed time” with the announcement that the distance for this year’s route will be 87.701km. That is a kilometre-and-a-half less than what Gatebe ran that scintillating 5hr 18min 19sec record and still had the energy to perform push-ups after crossing the finishing line inside Kingsmead.

While that best time has stood for long, part of the reason runners have not been able to beat it is because the race finish was later moved about 2km away to Moses Mabhida Stadium. And for years, elite runners contested that it was unfair of the Comrades Marathon Association to still keep the “record” while the distance was different. Things will be different on 11 June though, with the distance now shorter by 1.507km but with the CMA still putting up the equivalent of the winner’s prize money of R500 000 up for grabs for anyone who runs faster than Gatebe’s time.

It makes for a fascinating men’s race and there is every chance that the contenders for the “record” will be Gatebe’s mates from Rustenburg, who dominated the podium last year. Nedbank Running Club’s Tete Dijana, who won the race last year; and 2019 champion Edward Mothibi, who finished second in 2022 are likely to toe the start line in Pietermaritzburg as favourites. And following his second-place finish at the Two Oceans Marathon last month, Dan Mtshailwe – who is also coached by Dave Adams along with Dijana and Mothibi – has to be considered a contender for the title and record. Yet, as Givemore Mudziganyama showed by winning the Two Oceans as a novice, there is every chance a winner can come out of left field – although many are likely to wager on the usual suspects such as multiple-winner Bongmusa Mthembu for the prize.

There should be no such guessing game for the women’s race, with Gerda Steyn a sure bet not only for victory but for breaking Frith Van Der Merwe’s down-run record from 1989. The Comrades up-run record holder is in the form of her life, having just shattered her own record in winning the Two Oceans an unprecedented fourth successive time. She is now sure to smash Van Der Merwe’s long-standing mark of 5:54:43. @Tshiliboy