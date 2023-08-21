South African spring star Akani Simbine has reacted after he was disqualified in the semi-finals of the world championships in Budapest on Sunday. Having set his sights high for the event in Hungary, Simbine was gutted after he was called for two false stars in the 100m semi-finals.

Tough one but that’s the sport! So many positives to take away from this season. Fuelled with so much fire already for Paris 24! We gona get this!



Thank you for all the messages of support & everyone that’s had my back.



Really appreciate it 🙏✨



📸 southafricansportimages pic.twitter.com/30Oos91jKE — Akani Simbine (@AkaniSimbine) August 21, 2023 Simbine, who had managed to finish fifth or fourth in the last five global championships, was absent in Sunday evening’s final as American Noah Lyles won the men's world 100m title. A defiant Simbine took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let his supporters know he was looking forward to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Tough one but that’s the sport! So many positives to take away from this season. Fuelled with so much fire already for Paris 24! We gona get this,” the 29-year-old wrote on the social media website. “Thank you for all the messages of support & everyone that’s had my back.