South African spring star Akani Simbine has reacted after he was disqualified in the semi-finals of the world championships in Budapest on Sunday.
Having set his sights high for the event in Hungary, Simbine was gutted after he was called for two false stars in the 100m semi-finals.
Tough one but that’s the sport! So many positives to take away from this season. Fuelled with so much fire already for Paris 24! We gona get this!— Akani Simbine (@AkaniSimbine) August 21, 2023
Thank you for all the messages of support & everyone that’s had my back.
Really appreciate it 🙏✨
📸 southafricansportimages pic.twitter.com/30Oos91jKE
Simbine, who had managed to finish fifth or fourth in the last five global championships, was absent in Sunday evening’s final as American Noah Lyles won the men's world 100m title.
A defiant Simbine took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let his supporters know he was looking forward to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
“Tough one but that’s the sport! So many positives to take away from this season. Fuelled with so much fire already for Paris 24! We gona get this,” the 29-year-old wrote on the social media website.
“Thank you for all the messages of support & everyone that’s had my back.
“Really appreciate it.”
Regarded one of South Africa’s finest ever sprinters, Simbine has yet to win a medal at the Olympics having competed at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro and 2020 games in Tokyo, held in 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
IOL Sport