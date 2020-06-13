Durban mayor encourages running enthusiasts to take part in Comrades virtual race

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda, has urged all running enthusiasts as well as the rest of the Durban community to support and participate in the Race the Comrades Legends Virtual Race, which takes place on Sunday. The Comrades Marathon, commonly known as “the ultimate human race”, would have seen its 95th instalment this year had it not been for the outbreak of the coronavirus. Interested participants can register for the race via the Comrades website. Kaunda described the race as the city’s “permanent and differentiating feature”. “We commend the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) for keeping the spirit of the Comrades Marathon alive through this virtual race. "The Comrades Marathon has been both a permanent and differentiating feature for our City, our province and our country over the years and has assisted us as a country to deal with some of the major challenges that we have faced as a united force,” said Kaunda.

“As we grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, we have no doubt that this virtual race will restore hope for millions of our people and will further entrench the solidarity within our community which has been the major ingredient in our efforts to deal with this pandemic,” he added.

The Comrades Legends Virtual Race will allow runners and racing enthusiasts to experience the unique Comrades spirit wherever they are in the world.

Kaunda also explained how participants should use the race as a means to get back in touch with their city.

“We urge those who will be running the virtual race in the open to also take time to enjoy and experience the beauty of our public spaces, attractions, the beach as well as the flora and fauna which have made us the world’s foremost tourism destination,” he added.

The Race the Comrades Legends Virtual Race is aligned to the eThekwini Municipality’s Virtual Know Your Durban Campaign, which is aimed at showcasing Durban’s attractions and hidden gems, using digital platforms.

According to the mayor, the idea behind the Know Your Durban Campaign is that the destination needs to be proactive in promoting itself to both local and international visitors so that when the Covid-19 lockdown ends, tourists will think of Durban before any other destination.

African News Agency (ANA)



