Get Runified ready courtesy of Nedbank Running Club and Nike

The Nedbank Runified virtual series, which launched in 2020 has fast become Africa’s biggest-ever virtual mass participation platform is hosted by Nedbank Running Club, Africa’s largest virtual running club. With thousands of runners on all fitness levels from across the country participating in the Nedbank Runified virtual challenges, this is an opportunity for you to get geared-up and participate.

Getting started in road running couldn’t be easier, with 13 locations around South Africa, Nedbank Running Club is more than a club, it’s a community of runners at all levels of athletic ability, now accessible digitally via a free virtual series allowing anyone to join a competitive and fun running community.