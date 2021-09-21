Get Runified ready courtesy of Nedbank Running Club and Nike
The Nedbank Runified virtual series, which launched in 2020 has fast become Africa’s biggest-ever virtual mass participation platform is hosted by Nedbank Running Club, Africa’s largest virtual running club. With thousands of runners on all fitness levels from across the country participating in the Nedbank Runified virtual challenges, this is an opportunity for you to get geared-up and participate.
Getting started in road running couldn’t be easier, with 13 locations around South Africa, Nedbank Running Club is more than a club, it’s a community of runners at all levels of athletic ability, now accessible digitally via a free virtual series allowing anyone to join a competitive and fun running community.
Stand a chance to win a Nedbank Runified running kit hamper courtesy of Nedbank Running Club’s sponsor Nike valued at R3500, which includes:
- Running vest
- Shorts
- Warm-up top
- Tracksuit pants
- Golf t-shirt
- Cap
- Running Buff
Nedbank encourages runners on all fitness levels to compete in the series and adhere to all Covid-19 and national lockdown protocols.
Take the next step and join the movement. Challenge your limits, run and get rewarded. To keep abreast of all updates, join the Nedbank Running Club on Strava. For more information on the Nedbank Running Club visit nedbankrunningclub.co.za and follow Nedbank Sport on Twitter and Facebook.
To stand a chance to win SMS "Nedbank" followed by your name, surname & email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, sms cost R1.50.
IOL Sport