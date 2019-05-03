Caster Semenya has vowed to “keep on training and running” after winning the 800 metres event at the opening Diamond League race in Doha on Friday night. With the world’s spotlight firmly on her following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision that went against her this week, Semenya kept her cool on the track.

The 28-year-old South African Olympic champion dominated the rest of the field to surge to victory in 1:54.98, a meeting record and world leading time for 2019.

With the IAAF president Sebastian Coe watching from the stands, Semenya did not let the pressure of the occasion affect her.

And afterwards, she was adamant that she can handle whatever comes her way, after the CAS agreed to the IAAF implementing new regulations to order females with high levels of testosterone to take medication to lower it if they want to take part in events ranging from the 400m to the mile.

“I’m excited winning here in Doha. The first race of the season is tough, and you may not be able to predict how your body is going to respond to the push,” Semenya told the Diamond League website.

“But the weather is great, and it was wonderful tonight.

“For me, I believe nothing is hard in life, because it is up to you how you take life. As an athlete, I believe in sportsmanship, and what sports teaches you is to keep pushing on despite all odds.

“I know life could be difficult at times, but I’m a believer. And I believe there is always a way to resolve issues.

She truly showed why she is the best in the world over 800m. Here's the results of the women's 800m:



1 @caster800m 1:54.98 WL, MR

2 @FrancineNiyons4 1:57.75

3 @AjeeW 1:58.83#DohaDL 🇶🇦 #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/Joz0O8gDtX — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 3, 2019

“One of my firm belief is that there is always a way out for everything. So, if a wall is placed in front of me, I jump (over) it.

“I’m going to keep enjoying my life and live it. I will keep on training and running. To me, impossibility is nothing.”





