Christian Coleman ran a season- best 100m time at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday. Photo: EPA/Julien Warnand

OSLO – American sprinter Christian Coleman stormed to the best 100m time of the year on Thursday at the Oslo Diamond League meeting. Coleman timed 9.85sec with Xie Zhenye of China in second spot in 10.01sec and fellow American Michael Rodgers in third with a time of 10.04.

Until Thursday, Coleman had shared a season best of 9.86sec with compatriot Noah Lyles and Divine Oduduru of Nigeria.

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene, a two-time Olympic champion, dominated the women's high jump with 2.01m, a best for the season and her first height over 2m in 2019.

It was her 34th career win against just one loss since the Rio Olympics of 2016, a tournament from which she was barred along with the entire Russian track and field team in the fall-out from the country's state-sponsored doping scandal.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The 24-year-old's win came just three days after she called on officials implicated in the ongoing controversy at home to reform or quit.

“All of these people think that athletes don't see or understand anything, and their business is only to jump and keep quiet,” Lasitskene wrote in an unusually exasperated Instagram post.

“I hope that people implicated in this never-ending shame spectacle find the courage to quit.”

Lasitskene does what Lasitskene does



2.01m world lead for the Diamond Trophy holder. Second consecutive DL win. Top of the standings.#OsloDL 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/9s2gMjmJHD — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 14, 2019

American 19-year-old teenager Sydney McLaughlin won the women's 400m hurdles in 54.16 with Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in second in 54.35.

World championship silver medallist Shamie Little, also of the United States, was third in 54.92.

Karsten Warholm brought the home crowd to its feet by setting a new European record in the men's 400m hurdles in a time of 47.33sec, beating the old mark of 47.37sec set by Stephane Diagana in 1995.

Warholm, 23, finished ahead of Ireland's Thomas Barr (49.11) and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands (49.12).

Agence France-Presse (AFP)