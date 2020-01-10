Wilson Kipsang of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line second in the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, November 5, 2017. Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

LONDON – Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter account on Friday. Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one hour window of every day and three failures - not being present at the said time - within 12 months leads to an automatic ban. No further details of his offences were immediately available from the AIU.

Kipsang, 37, is twice a winner of the London Marathon and has a personal best of two hours, 3 minutes, 13 seconds - making him the equal sixth-fastest man in history. His time of 2:03.23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon stood as the world record for a year.

He has also won the 2014 New York Marathon and 2017 Tokyo Marathon.