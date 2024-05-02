Kenyan Vincent Langat back to run Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K after winning in Gqeberha

Having come out of left field to win the season opening Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k in April, Vincent Langat is looking to make it two out of two in the popular 10km series. The Kenyan will line up for the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K on May 12 looking to once again pull the rug from underneath the local stars’ feet just as he did in Gqeberha. Unheralded and not even included in the pre-race elite runners’ media conference as he was to run his maiden race out of Kenya, Langat ran a Personal Best (PB) time of 28:01 to leave all of Elroy Gelant, Precious Mashele and Thabang Mosiako in his wake.

He showed that he is a top class runner just this past weekend when he bettered that mark to 27:11 which earned him fifth place at the Adizero Road to Records in Germany. Langat now has his sights set on reigning supreme in Cape Town on Mothers’ Day. “I have been well. I just went on with training without any problems. It was very nice to cross the finish line as the first finisher,” he said in reference to his victory in Gqeberha “I (had) hoped for a faster time, but the circumstances didn’t allow it. I want to win another race in South Africa! And try to better my PB.” But Langat will not have it his way, especially now that the South African runners are aware of him. Both Mashele and Gelant are likely to want to gain revenge on the Kenyan and with the legendary Stephen Mokoka in the mix too, it will take something special for Langat to be victorious again.

Another South African keen to do well next weekend is Kabelo Mulaudzi who had a breakthrough 2023 in the Absa series. The youngster sat out the Gqeberha race doe to injury but has since healed and is excitedly looking forward to Cape Town.

“I’ve recovered from the injury and have been training well,” he said “I’m just focusing on my race because I know it’s not going to be an easy one. I’m racing against the best in the country, the likes of Precious Mashele, Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant. But for now, I’m focusing on my race. If I can get a top five or top three podium position, I would be happy. I’m looking forward to giving my best.” Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and Series Founder is thrilled that Langat is back for the second of the five-legs series: “His return adds an extra level of excitement, highlighting the competitive spirit of the Series. It's fantastic to see South Africa's elite athletes like Kabelo Mulaudzi and Precious Mashele going head-to-head with international athletes of Langat's calibre. We can’t wait to witness this thrilling competition at the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K." @Tshiliboy