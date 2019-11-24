Kipchoge and Muhammad named World Athletes of the Year









BERLIN – Kenyan marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and 400 metre hurdles record holder Dalilah Muhammad have been named male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019, held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Saturday. In October, Kipchoge, 35, became the first athlete to run a marathon faster than two hours when he posted 1 hour 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the Vienna marathon on Saturday. The sub 2-hour time is a historic landmark in athletics but it will not count as a world record as it was not run in open competition but on a specially designed course using 41 pacemakers. "I hope I inspire the human race. I'm just really happy to make history," Kipchoge said upon receiving the award. "I hope it was a big inspiration to the next generation."

Muhammad, 29, broke the world record in the 400m hurdles twice this year, first with a 52.20 performance at the US Championships in July to eclipse a mark which had stood since 2003.

She broke it again at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, clocking 52.16 in one of the championships' most eagerly-awaited finals to claim the world title for the first time.

Muhammad also won world gold in the 4x400m relay and won five of her seven races.

"It's been a tough year and it's just come home excellently," Muhammad said.

