Kipchoge taking ‘down-time’ to reflect on his record-breaking exploits

JOHANNESBURG – Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is using his free time to go through his record-breaking exploits. Kipchoge set the men’s marathon record at 2:01:39 at the Berlin Marathon in 2018, and in October last year became the first man to break two-hours for the 42.2km distance in an unofficial challenge run in Vienna. Known as the Ineos159 Challenge, Kipchoge with a series of different pacemakers clocked 1:59:40 to become the first person to break two hours for the marathon distance. The 35-year-old appeared in a video with BBC Sport on Monday, seated in a room with a treadmill.

“I am taking my time after running in the morning to look and go through my journals and training logs,” said Kipchoge.

Referring to a book he was holding, he said: “This is the diary for 2019, whereby I have been writing everything, from January to date. The kilometres covered everyday and what I have been doing - like massages and any other detail.

“I normally have a book where I have my own notes - sports notes and everything else. It’s a good time now to go through them all.”

With sport grinding to a halt in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kipchoge urged the public to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.

“These are interesting times in the world, whereby me and other people as professional athletes and professional sportsmen, we have never encountered this.

“We need to stay at home, stay indoors and keep safe in order for us to protect other people and protect ourselves.”

African News Agency (ANA)