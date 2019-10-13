CHICAGO – Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge said he needs time to recover physically and mentally after becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours and has yet to decide if he will defend his title at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
World record holder Kipchoge smashed the two-hour barrier on a special course in Vienna on Saturday, finishing in one hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds in an unofficial attempt.
Before switching focus to his next challenge, which could include another Olympic appearance, the 34-year-old plans to recharge his batteries.
"I'll take three weeks of active rest and then I'll know what next. I'm taking normal meals with a lot of carbohydrates," he said in a question and answer session on his Facebook page.
"I'm concentrating purely on recovery and I have not given any thought for any other challenge. It's too early to tell (about the Olympics).