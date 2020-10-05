Lucky number seven as Gerda Steyn thanks supporters after London Marathon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Gerda Steyn says the support she received was key to her seventh place at the London Marathon on Sunday. Steyn, the 2019 Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon champion, once again proved to be a rapidly rising star on the world stage over the 42.2km distance with a finish time of 2:26:51. Her time was just 16 seconds behind the SA record set by Colleen de Reuck at the Berlin Marathon in 1996. “So tough but so worth it! Super pleased to have finished the @londonmarathon in 2:26:51 !! Luckily number 7 for me today!,” said Steyn on her facebook page. “So grateful for all the support from around the world - what we missed in the crowds of London today, I carried with me in my heart and it was all of you that made for a roaring day!” As for narrowly missing out on the SA record, Steyn hinted she would have plenty chances to make the mark her own.

“Ps... I am getting way too good at “almost” getting records as I missed the SA Marathon record by mere seconds, but I will leave here feeling proud that I put it all out there from the start, but most of all hungry to get more out of myself in next time!”

Put it ALL out there today!! Such a Tough race but Totally worth it!!! 2:26:51 and 7th for me in @LondonMarathon Thank you #LondonMarathon for the opportunity to race and most of all thank you everyone for your support leading up to this!! #2020whayayear #icanupdatemybionow 😂![CDATA[]]>😀 pic.twitter.com/Te8Di9fH2n — Gerda Steyn (@gerdarun) October 4, 2020

The 30-year-old has now set personal best times over 5km (15:44), 10km (32:24), 21.1km (70:55) in 2020.

“What a race it was!!! I am already on my way again. So I will spend my travel time to rethink everything and catch up on all the messages of support! Thank you everyone! I am one super lucky girl indeed!”

African News Agency (ANA)