CAPE TOWN – Meg Mackenzie lines up for her second successive Golden Trail World Series Grand Finale in Nepal tomorrow with hope of a strong climax to her season, potentially breaking into the top five in the final series standings.
The Cape Town trail athlete's third and fourth positions respectively in the Pikes Peak Marathon in the USA and the Ring of Steall in Scotland, suggest that tomorrow’s 42km Annapurna Trail Marathon, incorporating a lung-searing 3560m of vertical ascent, topping out just below 4000m, will be up her alley.
The experience of racing and mixing it up with the world’s best trail exponents over two European summers has transformed Mackenzie into a global star-performer and she is in her element in the build-up to tomorrow’s race.
“We are all here in Nepal together, preparing for the race and enjoying the country,” said Mackenzie. “I’m here with my brother to support me and the preparation’s going ok.
“We hiked up to high point of the race and there was just one day of rest scheduled before the race. It’s been a busy schedule, with not much sleep, but it has been really good to be here experiencing a beautiful country like Nepal.”