Mapaseka Makhanya urges SA to ride the wave created by Banyana and Spar Proteas

Accomplished an athlete as she is, Mapaseka Makhanya was inspired by the recent performances of South Africa’s women national teams at the soccer and netball World Cups and has called on South Africa to ‘ride the wave’. At 38, the former South African Sportswoman of the Year is in the twilight of her career yet she could not help but find motivation in what Banyana Banyana and the SPAR Proteas achieved at their respective global showpieces in Australia/New Zealand and Cape Town.

“What the girls achieved was amazing. I can bet you what they did has encouraged young girls to start believing in themselves. I for one have been inspired by what Banyana and the Proteas did and I find myself re-energised to go on to achieving even more than I already have. Now, my hope and wish is that as a country, we elevate these women who did so well for our country. We must put them out there in the public and highlight them as role models so that the younger generation have someone to look up to and want to emulate.” Banyana becoming the first South African senior football team to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup was historic and Makhanya would love to see the country capitalising on that as well as the Proreas‘ sixth-place finish in the World Cup they hosted. “A momentum has been created by these two teams and we cannot fall off, let’s ride this wave so that we have more girls taking up both sports and build on their successes for future generations.”

In her heyday that saw her represent the country at different world championships ranging from track, cross country and road, Makhanya became an inspiration to many young girls, some of whom are now big stars. It is something she says she will always cherish, having given a young girl hope. “I feel so proud of myself that there are so many young girls upcoming who are where they are because ‘Mapaseka did it’. My assignment through sport was to inspire others and it has been fulfilled,” she says “I run with Glernrose (Xaba, the Boxer Athletic Club athlete who is the country’s national half marathon champion) who tell me she looked up to me; that I made them believe. What more can one really ask for after that?” The former Soweto Marathon runner-up who also boasts a third place at the Hanover Marathon is slowly making a return to running after a lengthy absence brought about by personal tragedies which led her to depression. Makhanya lost both her brother and father and had so much trouble coping with their deaths that she had to seek psychological help.

But she is getting back into running now and has loved the welcome she has received from the running community. “When I first came back to running, it was as if I had not left, the welcome was so good. There were people who said to me I’ am happy that you are back. You made it possible for me to take up running.’ Some even told me that I’m their strength. And there have been lots of young female runners who have come to me and ask for running advice, and it is not only black girls but runners from all across the rainbow spectrum of our country. It is a responsibility I don’t take for granted.” It is for that reason that Makhanya has decided to participate in the Fortress Running Series which seeks to take races to underprivileged areas that ordinarily would not have the opportunity to participate in proper races.

Organised by ISMO Athletics Club which is co-owned by former Two Oceans Marathon champion Israel Morake and 1996 Atlanta Olympics 800m silver medallist Hezekiel Sepeng as well as renowned athletics administrator Dorah Mngwevu, the series hosts four races annually in different provinces. This year the Series started in Thohoyandou Venda last month and will tomorrow see Evataon Mall hosting the three-in-one event that boasts a half marathon and 10km races as well as a fun run. Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape and Kleksdorp in the North West will host the other two races. “I am going to run the Evaton race because when Mam’ Dorah invited me and told me about the series, I found that it aligned with my objectives. I am a product of schools athletics development and I am very passionate about giving back. If you remember, I used to host the Run With Mapa 5km Series in Soweto from 2016 to 2018. Those runs’ purpose was to take back the streets of Soweto. I realised that unlike when I was growing up, the kids had a lot of time on their hands and they were using it wrongly. So I felt it would be great to keep them busy with fun runs. And the response was amazing because we even had the older people joining us – the runs accommodated everyone, from six year-old to 69 year old grannies. And I am glad that there is this Fortress Running Series which is going to areas like Evaton.”