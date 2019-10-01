JOHANNESBURG – Fresh from retaining his title as South Africa’s 10km champion, Precious Mashele has his sights set on clocking a personal best at the FNB Durban 10k CITYSURFRUN next weekend.
“It would be great to run sub 28 (minutes) in Durban. That would be my PB and I believe it is possible,” says the Boxer Athletic Club’s short distance star who currently boasts a 28:32 PB in the 10km.
Given his stellar showing at the ASA 10km Championships at the weekend, it will not be surprising to see Mashele dip under 28 minutes at the fast Durban race.
The man coached by the legendary Hendrick Ramaala smashed the course record in Middleburg, Mpumalanga on Saturday where he ran a 29.20 to retain the title he won last year.
“I had a very good run. The course was the same as last year except for the start and I really felt good from the onset. Thabang Mosiako set the pace and I kept up with him.