TOKYO – As athletics' elite rest up from the latest world championships on record, 12 times global gold medallist Michael Johnson has some advice for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medal seekers: don't stray too far from the track or exercise room.
“If you take too much time off, that's just going to extend the amount of time you have got to take to get back into training shape,” the former 200 and 400 metres world record holder told Reuters in a telephone interview.
“And there's not going to be that kind of time.”
Track and field athletes had 348 days from the end of the 2015 Beijing world championships to the start of the 2016 Rio Olympics (August 30, 2015 to August 12, 2016).
This time the difference is 299 days with the Doha championships concluding on Oct. 6 and athletics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting on July 31, 2020.