Mofokeng sees herself as worthy of being the Queen of Central Gauteng Athletics

Johannesburg - Queen Mofokeng strikes you as being somewhat combative, frustrated and even angry. It is because of this first impression that many feel she is not suitable for the presidential position of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) that she is running for.

But beneath the seeming anger and frustration of the Khomanani AC chairperson, lies a steely desire to see athletics in the region being transformed and athletes being made a priority. Mofokeng is contesting the lead position of Athletics South Africa's biggest region against four other candidates in the rescheduled elections in Germiston on Saturday. And while her call for transformation has not been well received, she is not going to be swayed. ALSO READ: ‘Quite happy with the time’: Caster Semenya storms to 3 000m PB in Cape Town

At the failed elections a fortnight ago, Mofokeng was vocal in questioning outgoing president James Moloi and his team about their failures which has seen the region falling from being SA’s best. Incredibly though, council members from other clubs appeared to be turned off by her outspokenness, some responding on behalf of the executive against her. But Mofokeng was far from discouraged.

“I was dumbfounded by what happened last time around,” Mofokeng said of the chaos that saw the elections postponed after the ballots submitted exceeded the number of voters present. Competition, she believes, is good for democracy and she has no qualms with people backing whoever they choose. What she finds unacceptable is when support is for certain ulterior motives.

"It is not right if your reason for not picking a female is because you believe a female is weak to be a leader because the province is big. After so many years we still have such thinking, it is sad," she said.

Mofokeng sees herself as worthy of being the CGA president because she stands for principles she believes should prevail in the region. “I speak for governance which I have not experienced in the four years I have served at CGA. I speak for change and transformation. If there was transformation, we would not have had that untransformed team which went to the (Tokyo) Olympics,” Mofokeng said. “Also, if you look at road running, track and field… who are in the majority? It is men.