“My victory today here was amazing, yes I am champion of the Mandela Race. I really loved the race, the spirit was very jovial and everyone was happy. In the race people were good, everybody was happy,” said Steyn.
Thousands of runners braved the rainy weather to run the race that was organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honour his legacy.
“I enjoyed today’s weather. It was gloomy, perfect for running. I cannot complain about the rain,” said the Comrades Queen who added that she enjoyed running the race without the pressure of using it as preparation for any future event.
Steyn is looking forward to the December break so that she can recuperate following an eventful and successful year during which she won the both the country’s major ultras - Two Oceans and Comrades - and smashed the latter’s Up Run record.