JOHANNESBURG – Sibusiso Nzima remains hopeful of qualifying for next year’s Olympic Games despite the fact that three runners have already earned their tickets to Tokyo 2020.
Nzima, who was part of Team South Africa at the Rio 2016 Games, has vowed to dig deep and ensure he goes back to the greatest sporting spectacle for the second time.
“I want to better the time run by the guys who have already qualified in order to earn a place in the team. I believe I can do it, it is possible. I need to shuffle that team with a great time overseas.”
The other guys Nzima is referring to are Stephen Mokoka, Elroy Gelant and Desmond Mokgobu who have already ran qualifying times.
Mokoka booked his place with a splendid run at the World Championships in Doha while Mokgobu earned his ticket with victory at the Beppu-Pita Marathon in Japan. Gelant had a great run at the SA Marathon Championships during the Cape Town Marathon.