President Skhosana says, progress has been made at SASCOC

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) President Aleck Skhosana is convinced that progress has been made since he became president of the organization on April 15.

“We came in when there is a dispute and the postponement of the Olympic Games put ice on other programmes. But there is progress that has been made,” he told the City Press.

He added that a notice had been issued to the SASCOC membership which called for a special general meeting that will seek to address various issues including the date for a meeting that will elect new leadership.

“Since the adoption of the amended constitution in January, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has also come back to us with a few items that they want us to further incorporate.

SASCOC has been plagued by controversy recently which is due to conflicts in the build-up to their election of new leadership. The elections were initially set to take place on March 28 but were postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.