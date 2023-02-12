R250 000 at stake in Durban International Marathon

Johannesburg - Tumelo Motlagale would have gleefully welcomed the news that the overall prize money for the Durban International Marathon has been increased to a quarter of a million rand. A champion the last time around despite not having crossed the finish line first, the South African Marathon champion must be inspired to go out and prove himself worthy of the title.

Last year the man from the North West finished runner-up to Zimbabwean Izaac Mpofu to win the South African Marathon Championships. He could not believe his luck when he was elevated to first place after Mpofu was disqualified for running without the requisite licence. As national champion he got to represent the country at the World Championships, but did nothing worth writing home about.

He will get a second bite at the cherry to show his great run was no fluke when the improved Durban International Marathon takes place on March 12. Motlagale was in Kwazulu-natal on Saturday morning running in a 10km race at an event in honour of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Tshabalala.

He ran a 29:16 to finish fourth in a race won by Nicholas Seoposengwe who trains under Hendrick Ramaala at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg. At that race, Howick’s Nkosikhona Mhlakwana won the marathon and the Hollywoodbets Pitbull is sure to be among the serious contenders for glory at the Durban International. The organisers hosted a media conference this week to mark the 30 days countdown to race day and announced the prize money increase.

The R250 000 purse will see the winners of both the men and the women’s race banking a cool R70 000 each. A World Athletics Label Road Race, it will again double up as the SA Marathon Championships and is sure to attract the country’s who’s who of the 42.2km distance as they seek to book a spot in the national team that will compete at the World Championships in Budapest. Besides the prize money, the organisers have offered extra incentives to local runners to encourage them to run fast times and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There is a R50 000 cheque set aside for the man or woman who qualifies for the Games with a time of 2:08:10 for the men and 2:26:50 for the women. It appears a tall ask, but the presence of some international runners is sure to see the locals pushed into running fast times. ALSO READ: Paris mayor against Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics 'while war goes on'

There will be a sprinkling of international runners with the organisers announcing that Kenyan Samuel Naibei, who won the inaugural Iten International Marathon in an impressive 2:08:43, has signed up. Also coming to compete is Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana who finished third in last year’s Cape Town Marathon. In the women’s race the locals will have to try and beat Kenya’s Sheila Chepkoech who won the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in October. Mo Farah set to retire after 2023 London Marathon

It promises to be an exciting race, with Motlagale’s title as national marathon champion at stake and the athlete no doubt eager to prove last year was no fluke. Entries for the race are open on www.webtickets.co.za as well as at Pick n Pay Supermarkets. @Tshiliboy