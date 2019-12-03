A sign is on display outside the office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

MOSCOW – With Russia facing a renewed ban from sending a national team to the Olympics, the country's anti-doping chief said there needs to be "deep reforms" of Russia's sports policies. "It will probably take another generation," Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director Yury Ganus told dpa. The athletes "are hostages to mistakes for which sports officials in this country are guilty," he said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said last week that it would decide on December 9 whether Russia should banned for four years from international competition.

Russian athletes could be allowed to compete as individuals at next year's Tokyo Summer Games and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, without bearing their country's flag, as at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

"They should be allowed to compete under the neutral flag, as they have done so far, so they will not pay for the mistakes of others," Ganus said.