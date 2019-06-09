Edward Mothibi is jubilant as he crosses the finish as the winner of the Comrades marathon. Photo: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The SA government congratulated Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn for winning the men’s and women’s races respectively in the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

“SA Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa congratulates both Edward Mothibi and Gerda Steyn for respectively winning the 2019 Comrades Marathon,” the SA government said in a statement.

Pre-race favourite Gerda Steyn smashed the Comrades Marathon uprun record as she won the 86.83km race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The Nedbank Running Club Johannesburg athlete who finished second last year to Ann Ashworth crossed the finish line in 5 hours 58.53 seconds.

Female comrades winner and record breaker Gerda Steyn says she had not planned on breaking the record#ComradesMarathon2019 #DailyNewsSA#IOL pic.twitter.com/Kq8juOIb8v — Anelisa Kubheka (@AnelisaKubheka) June 9, 2019

Edward Mothibi held off a strong challenge from three-time winner Bongmusa Mthembu, to win the men's race.

Mothibi finished the 86.83km up-run in 5 hours 31 minutes and 33 seconds.

African News Agency (ANA)