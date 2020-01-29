DURBAN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) had agreed to broadcast athletics events for the 2020 season, the organisations said on Wednesday afternoon.
The agreement was signed at the SABC in Auckland Park earlier in the day.
Events to be broadcast include marathons, track and field, and road running events.
"The marathons that SABC and ASA will bring to South Africans include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Soweto Marathon," said the broadcaster via an emailed statement.
ASA president Aleck Skhosana thanked SABC executives for "working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties".