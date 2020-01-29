SABC to broadcast 2020 athletics events









ASA president Aleck Skhosana thanked SABC executives for "working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties". Photo: Backpagepix DURBAN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) had agreed to broadcast athletics events for the 2020 season, the organisations said on Wednesday afternoon. The agreement was signed at the SABC in Auckland Park earlier in the day. Events to be broadcast include marathons, track and field, and road running events. "The marathons that SABC and ASA will bring to South Africans include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Soweto Marathon," said the broadcaster via an emailed statement. ASA president Aleck Skhosana thanked SABC executives for "working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties".

"The success of this partnership will return athletics to its deserved status of visibility, giving athletes exposure and bringing the sport to the rest of the athletics family.”

The SABC's chief operations officer, Ian Plaatjes, said: “As a public service broadcaster, the SABC plays a pivotal role to facilitate social cohesion by providing a wide range of programming which includes broadcasting sports of national interest. This partnership cements our continuous efforts to work with various stakeholders in fulfilling our mandate.”

Both parties said they were committed to ensuring that citizens were kept abreast and "captivated" by the athletics' calendar.

African News Agency (ANA)